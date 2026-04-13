Establishing a Secure Perimeter

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, build berms and emplace triple strand concertina wire during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 5th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC established a secure perimeter to enhance protection and control access to simulate a combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 07:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002655
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-TW216-1137
|Filename:
|DOD_111629728
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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