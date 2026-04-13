Fuel System Supply Point Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, execute fuel system supply point training during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 5th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC created an operational fueling point using collapsible fuel tanks from the FSSP , each capable of holding 20,000 gallons, with a combined holding capacity of 120,000 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)