Fuel System Supply Point Construction

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, execute fuel system supply point training during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 5th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC created an operational fueling point using collapsible fuel tanks from the FSSP , each capable of holding 20,000 gallons, with a combined holding capacity of 120,000 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002654
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-TW216-2061
|Filename:
|DOD_111629702
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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