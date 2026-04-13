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    Fuel System Supply Point Construction

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, execute fuel system supply point training during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 5th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC created an operational fueling point using collapsible fuel tanks from the FSSP , each capable of holding 20,000 gallons, with a combined holding capacity of 120,000 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002654
    VIRIN: 260305-A-TW216-2061
    Filename: DOD_111629702
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, Fuel System Supply Point Construction, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    493rd
    usarmy
    7ATC
    SwordOfFredom

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