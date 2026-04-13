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    Operation Sentry Move B-Roll

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    GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, load military equipment onto vehicles at Coleman Worksite, Mannheim, Germany, on April 13, 2026, as part of Operation Sentry Move. Operation Sentry Move is the relocation of Army Prepositioned Stocks 2 throughout Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002651
    VIRIN: 260413-A-IK992-1889
    Filename: DOD_111629640
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Operation Sentry Move B-Roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    405thAFSB
    Operation Sentry Move

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