U.S. Army Soldiers with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, load military equipment onto vehicles at Coleman Worksite, Mannheim, Germany, on April 13, 2026, as part of Operation Sentry Move. Operation Sentry Move is the relocation of Army Prepositioned Stocks 2 throughout Europe.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 04:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002651
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-IK992-1889
|Filename:
|DOD_111629640
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Sentry Move B-Roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.