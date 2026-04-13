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    101st uses Hunter Wolf w/ remote operated .50-caliber machine gun at JRTC

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A Hunter Wolf unmanned ground vehicle assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), holds a steady overwatch position with a mounted remote operated .50-caliber machine gun traversing its sector during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026. The Hunter Wolf platform has been selected by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002645
    VIRIN: 260414-A-YM156-5920
    Filename: DOD_111629356
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, 101st uses Hunter Wolf w/ remote operated .50-caliber machine gun at JRTC, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    unmanned ground vehicles
    UGV
    S-MET
    Hunter Wolf
    Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
    JRTC 26-06

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