101st uses Hunter Wolf w/ remote operated .50-caliber machine gun at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Hunter Wolf unmanned ground vehicle assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), holds a steady overwatch position with a mounted remote operated .50-caliber machine gun traversing its sector during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026. The Hunter Wolf platform has been selected by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)