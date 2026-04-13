101st uses Hunter Wolf w/ remote operated .50-caliber machine gun at JRTC

A Hunter Wolf unmanned ground vehicle assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), holds a steady overwatch position with a mounted remote operated .50-caliber machine gun traversing its sector during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026. The Hunter Wolf platform has been selected by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 21:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002645
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-YM156-5920
|Filename:
|DOD_111629356
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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