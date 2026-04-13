Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at a TPUSA Tour Event at the University of Georgia
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 19:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002634
|Filename:
|DOD_111629190
|Length:
|01:10:38
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at a TPUSA Tour Event at the University of Georgia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.