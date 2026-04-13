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    Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at a TPUSA Tour Event at the University of Georgia

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at a TPUSA Tour Event at the University of Georgia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 19:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002634
    Filename: DOD_111629190
    Length: 01:10:38
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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