101st Soldiers cut and dig to improve fighting positions on 'gun line' at JRTC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), cut and dig to improve their fighting positions along an artillery 'gun line' during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002631
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-YM156-2460
|Filename:
|DOD_111629165
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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