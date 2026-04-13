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    101st Soldiers cut and dig to improve fighting positions on 'gun line' at JRTC

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), cut and dig to improve their fighting positions along an artillery 'gun line' during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002631
    VIRIN: 260413-A-YM156-2460
    Filename: DOD_111629165
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    TAGS

    M777
    Gun Line
    Artillery
    JRTC 26-06
    Crash Position Indicator

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