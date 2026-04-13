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    Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel trapped in ice near Chefornak, Alaska

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    CHEFORNAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Shepard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescues three adults and one child from an 18-foot vessel trapped on an ice floe approximately 10 miles west of Chefornak, Alaska, April 14, 2026. The family of four was on a seal hunting expedition and requested Coast Guard assistance Saturday after being trapped on the ice for over 24 hours and seeing no way out. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002629
    VIRIN: 260412-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111629124
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: CHEFORNAK, ALASKA, US

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    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Ice Rescue
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    SAR
    arctic
    Alaska

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