Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel trapped in ice near Chefornak, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescues three adults and one child from an 18-foot vessel trapped on an ice floe approximately 10 miles west of Chefornak, Alaska, April 14, 2026. The family of four was on a seal hunting expedition and requested Coast Guard assistance Saturday after being trapped on the ice for over 24 hours and seeing no way out. (U.S. Coast Guard video)