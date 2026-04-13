Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel trapped in ice near Chefornak, Alaska

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescues three adults and one child from an 18-foot vessel trapped on an ice floe approximately 10 miles west of Chefornak, Alaska, April 14, 2026. The family of four was on a seal hunting expedition and requested Coast Guard assistance Saturday after being trapped on the ice for over 24 hours and seeing no way out. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002629
|VIRIN:
|260412-G-G0117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111629124
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|CHEFORNAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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