101st Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS) Specialist explains Division capabilities with Aerosonde and Aero Sky UASs

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Sgt. Bruce Neill, Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System Specialist (15W), assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks about the brigade's operations and testing with the Aerosonde and Aero Sky unmanned aircraft systems for flights designed for long-endurance reconnaissance and tactical missions during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. The Aerosonde provides continuous aerial surveillance and real-time reconnaissance, supporting mission planning and tactical operations for ground units. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)



Neill's Military Occupational Specialty (MOS 15W) Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS) Specialist is an air reconnaissance and attack expert working with cutting-edge drone technology that's equipped with the most advanced capabilities. A U.S. Army MOS integral to the ground forces, employing a variety of battlefield effects while operating and repairing drone systems.



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