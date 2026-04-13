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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers utilize Hunter Wolf UGV for logistics during JRTC

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), transport cargo using a Hunter Wolf Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026.

    The Soldiers utilized the UGV to move several Pelican cases across rugged terrain, simulating logistics support in a contested environment. The Hunter Wolf platform has been selected by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariam Diallo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002625
    VIRIN: 260413-A-NQ629-3959
    Filename: DOD_111629046
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers utilize Hunter Wolf UGV for logistics during JRTC, by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UGV
    S-MET
    Hunter Wolf
    JRTC 26-06

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