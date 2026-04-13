101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers utilize Hunter Wolf UGV for logistics during JRTC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), transport cargo using a Hunter Wolf Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) during a combat simulation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 13, 2026.
The Soldiers utilized the UGV to move several Pelican cases across rugged terrain, simulating logistics support in a contested environment. The Hunter Wolf platform has been selected by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariam Diallo)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002625
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-NQ629-3959
|Filename:
|DOD_111629046
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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