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    DSSB Soldiers Conduct Maintenance on LMTVs

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen and Spc. Russell Savage

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 142d Corps Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, work on LMTVs in their moterpool at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2026. The mechanics were working on replacing breaks, engines and transmissions of LMTVs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002614
    VIRIN: 260407-A-CE530-3527
    Filename: DOD_111628885
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, DSSB Soldiers Conduct Maintenance on LMTVs, by SFC Kyle Larsen and SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    muleskinner
    IronSoldier
    maintenance
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    mechanic

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