U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 142d Corps Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, work on LMTVs in their moterpool at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2026. The mechanics were working on replacing breaks, engines and transmissions of LMTVs.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002614
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-CE530-3527
|Filename:
|DOD_111628885
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DSSB Soldiers Conduct Maintenance on LMTVs, by SFC Kyle Larsen and SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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