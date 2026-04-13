MDBWC26 Final Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Maryland Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition concludes in Maryland, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry.)