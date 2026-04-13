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    MDBWC26 Final Video

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    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition concludes in Maryland, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002606
    VIRIN: 260412-A-RM409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111628657
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MDBWC26 Final Video, by SSG Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MDARNG
    National Guard
    Best Warrior competition
    MDBWC26

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