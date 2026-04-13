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    NMCSD holds 41st Academic Research Competition (vertical video)

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego held an academic research competition and innovation day featuring poster presentations, technology demonstrations, partner engagement tables and more, at NMCSD, April 10. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002601
    VIRIN: 260410-N-KM181-1002
    Filename: DOD_111628567
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, NMCSD holds 41st Academic Research Competition (vertical video), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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