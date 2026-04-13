NMCSD holds 41st Academic Research Competition (vertical video)

Naval Medical Center San Diego held an academic research competition and innovation day featuring poster presentations, technology demonstrations, partner engagement tables and more, at NMCSD, April 10. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002601
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-KM181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111628567
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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