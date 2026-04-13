DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. — This reel highlights Citizen Airmen assigned to 22nd Air Force showcasing rapid global mobility and mission support capabilities in celebration of the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Twenty-Second Air Force provides tactical airlift and agile combat support to meet operational requirements worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002596
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LP736-9506
|Filename:
|DOD_111628452
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 78th Air Force Reserve Birthday 22nd NAF Reel, by Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.