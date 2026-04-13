78th Air Force Reserve Birthday 10th NAF Reel

FORT WORTH, Texas — This reel features Citizen Airmen assigned to 10th Air Force demonstrating combat airpower and operational readiness in celebration of the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Tenth Air Force delivers fighter, bomber, rescue and special operations capabilities in support of global missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002594
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LP736-7861
|Filename:
|DOD_111628442
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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