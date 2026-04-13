78th Air Force Reserve Birthday 4th NAF Reel

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — This reel highlights Citizen Airmen assigned to 4th Air Force supporting global mobility, aeromedical evacuation and airlift operations in celebration of the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Fourth Air Force provides combat-ready forces to project airpower and sustain operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002592
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LP736-2524
|Filename:
|DOD_111628423
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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