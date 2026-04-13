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    78th Air Force Reserve Birthday 4th NAF Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Isaac Jones 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — This reel highlights Citizen Airmen assigned to 4th Air Force supporting global mobility, aeromedical evacuation and airlift operations in celebration of the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Fourth Air Force provides combat-ready forces to project airpower and sustain operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002592
    VIRIN: 260414-F-LP736-2524
    Filename: DOD_111628423
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Air Force Reserve Birthday 4th NAF Reel, by Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Reserve advantage
    4th NAF

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