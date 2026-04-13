78th Air Force Reserve Birthday

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — This video commemorates the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Since 1948, Citizen Airmen have provided combat-ready forces to support national defense and humanitarian missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002591
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-LP736-1900
|Filename:
|DOD_111628397
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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