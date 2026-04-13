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    78th Air Force Reserve Birthday

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    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Isaac Jones 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — This video commemorates the Air Force Reserve’s 78th anniversary, April 14, 2026. Since 1948, Citizen Airmen have provided combat-ready forces to support national defense and humanitarian missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002591
    VIRIN: 260414-F-LP736-1900
    Filename: DOD_111628397
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Air Force Reserve Birthday, by Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    #Reserve Ready
    #ReserveAirmen
    #ReserveAdvantage

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