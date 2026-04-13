CSEL Fitness Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Pennsylvania National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, invites members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as federal civilians, to participate in his new fitness challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 7, 2026. The challenge consisting of three different challenge options, a run/walk, a row, or a bike challenge, will be taking place May 4 - July 12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)