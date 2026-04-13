CSEL Fitness Challenge

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Pennsylvania National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, invites members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as federal civilians, to participate in his new fitness challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 7, 2026. The challenge consisting of three different challenge options, a run/walk, a row, or a bike challenge, will be taking place May 4 - July 12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002589
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111628344
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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