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    CSEL Fitness Challenge

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Pennsylvania National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, invites members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as federal civilians, to participate in his new fitness challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 7, 2026. The challenge consisting of three different challenge options, a run/walk, a row, or a bike challenge, will be taking place May 4 - July 12, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002589
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111628344
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSEL Fitness Challenge, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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