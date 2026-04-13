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    Summit Strike 2026

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division conduct live fire exercises at Fort Drum, NY, April 14, 2026, as part of Summit Strike 2026. Vehicles that were used include the Sling Blade Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems, High Mobility Rocket System, AH-64E Apache helicopters and the Autonomous Ground Vehicle with Slurry Line Charge Explosive.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002586
    VIRIN: 260414-A-ND131-1001
    Filename: DOD_111628297
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summit Strike 2026, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    10MTNDIV, SummitStrike, US Army, Field Exercise

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