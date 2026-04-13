Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division conduct live fire exercises at Fort Drum, NY, April 14, 2026, as part of Summit Strike 2026. Vehicles that were used include the Sling Blade Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems, High Mobility Rocket System, AH-64E Apache helicopters and the Autonomous Ground Vehicle with Slurry Line Charge Explosive.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002586
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-ND131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111628297
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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