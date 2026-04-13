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    SAREX 2026

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    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    SAREX is an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen search and rescue interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. This B-roll shows the 920th Rescue Wing's participation, and training exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002585
    VIRIN: 260310-F-UG813-1001
    PIN: 100091
    Filename: DOD_111628296
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAREX 2026, by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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