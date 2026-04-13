SAREX is an annual joint exercise designed to strengthen search and rescue interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. This B-roll shows the 920th Rescue Wing's participation, and training exercises.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002585
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-UG813-1001
|PIN:
|100091
|Filename:
|DOD_111628296
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SAREX 2026, by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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