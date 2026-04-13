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    Steel Knight 25

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    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battle space. This video production showcases the 920th Rescue Wing participating in joint training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002584
    VIRIN: 251207-F-UG813-1001
    PIN: 100081
    Filename: DOD_111628288
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25, by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    920th RQW
    Steel Knight 25

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