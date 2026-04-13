Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battle space. This video production showcases the 920th Rescue Wing participating in joint training.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002584
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-UG813-1001
|PIN:
|100081
|Filename:
|DOD_111628288
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25, by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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