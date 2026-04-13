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    Bravo Company takes on patrolling exercises in Quantico

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington execute patrolling exercises at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Mar. 17, 2026. Training like this hones basic infantry skills, including patrolling techniques and tactical movement proficiency in a simulated combat environment. As infantry riflemen, Bravo Company's mission is to remain tactically proficient despite ceremonial duties at 8th & I, and routine exercises like this ensure Marines remain ready to fight at a moments notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002582
    VIRIN: 260414-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111628149
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Bravo Company takes on patrolling exercises in Quantico, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bravo company, marine barracks washington, 8th & I, MBW, Quantico

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