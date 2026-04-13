Bravo Company takes on patrolling exercises in Quantico

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington execute patrolling exercises at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Mar. 17, 2026. Training like this hones basic infantry skills, including patrolling techniques and tactical movement proficiency in a simulated combat environment. As infantry riflemen, Bravo Company's mission is to remain tactically proficient despite ceremonial duties at 8th & I, and routine exercises like this ensure Marines remain ready to fight at a moments notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002582
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-IW482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111628149
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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