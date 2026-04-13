Bravo Company takes on patrolling exercises in Quantico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington execute patrolling exercises at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Mar. 17, 2026. Training like this hones basic infantry skills, including patrolling techniques and tactical movement proficiency in a simulated combat environment. As infantry riflemen, Bravo Company's mission is to remain tactically proficient despite ceremonial duties at 8th & I, and routine exercises like this ensure Marines remain ready to fight at a moments notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)