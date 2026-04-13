U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army execute a bilateral squad live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 13, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002531
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-MA645-1529
|Filename:
|DOD_111627194
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Salaknib 2026 Showcases Strong Alliance, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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