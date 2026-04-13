Salaknib 2026 Showcases Strong Alliance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army execute a bilateral squad live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 13, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)