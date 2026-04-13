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    Salaknib 2026 Showcases Strong Alliance

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army execute a bilateral squad live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 13, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002531
    VIRIN: 260413-A-MA645-1529
    Filename: DOD_111627194
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026 Showcases Strong Alliance, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Infantry Division
    Exercise Salaknib 2026

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