Philippine Army 2nd Lt. Martell D. Buendia, assigned to the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of the U.S.- Philippine Alliance during a bilateral squad live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 13, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 06:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002530
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111627193
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026 Showcases Strong Alliance, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.