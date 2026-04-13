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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle announced decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now targeted for completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida. Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir is one of four phases within the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP). Construction of the reservoir is being executed through three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracts: Contract 10A, which includes the inflow, outflow, and seepage canals and is now complete; Contract 11A, which covers the reservoir foundation and is scheduled for completion by March 2028; and Contract 11B, which includes the reservoir embankment and water control structures, with a required completion date of December 2029.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 05:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002528
    VIRIN: 260413-A-BO243-2100
    Filename: DOD_111627181
    Length: 00:08:44
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    EAA
    Everglades
    Jacksonville District
    Adam Telle
    Corps Environment

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