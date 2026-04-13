Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002528" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle announced decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now targeted for completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida. Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir is one of four phases within the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP). Construction of the reservoir is being executed through three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracts: Contract 10A, which includes the inflow, outflow, and seepage canals and is now complete; Contract 11A, which covers the reservoir foundation and is scheduled for completion by March 2028; and Contract 11B, which includes the reservoir embankment and water control structures, with a required completion date of December 2029.