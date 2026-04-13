260312-YKS-PACSPOT-LEGAL SPOT-HULEN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A commercial for the Defense Service Office Pacific meant to outline the services offered to U.S. service members, Mar. 10, 2026. The DSO is a legal organization that represents service members across the pacific and is dedicated to providing the highest level of representation to their clients. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)