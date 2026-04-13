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    260312-YKS-PACSPOT-LEGAL SPOT-HULEN

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    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A commercial for the Defense Service Office Pacific meant to outline the services offered to U.S. service members, Mar. 10, 2026. The DSO is a legal organization that represents service members across the pacific and is dedicated to providing the highest level of representation to their clients. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002519
    VIRIN: 260316-N-BR341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626855
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260312-YKS-PACSPOT-LEGAL SPOT-HULEN, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Service Office Pacific

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