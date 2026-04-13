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    260409-YKS-PACUP-CPO BIRTHDAY-SINGAPORE-HULEN

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    SINGAPORE

    04.08.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Members of the Chief Petty Officers Association gather at Naval Support Activity Singapore in celebration of the Chief ranks 133 birthday, April. 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002518
    VIRIN: 260409-N-BR341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 260409-YKS-PACUP-CPO BIRTHDAY-SINGAPORE-HULEN, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Petty Officers Association

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