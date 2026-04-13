260409-YKS-PACUP-CPO BIRTHDAY-SINGAPORE-HULEN

Members of the Chief Petty Officers Association gather at Naval Support Activity Singapore in celebration of the Chief ranks 133 birthday, April. 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 00:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002518
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626849
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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