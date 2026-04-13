The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military will conduct the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan across the Philippine archipelago from April 20 to May 8. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the AFP and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano, Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Staff Sgt. Lance Kell)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 01:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002516
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-EH070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626741
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Balikatan 2026: Teaser Reel, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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