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    Balikatan 2026: Teaser Reel

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military will conduct the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan across the Philippine archipelago from April 20 to May 8. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the AFP and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano, Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Staff Sgt. Lance Kell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002516
    VIRIN: 260414-M-EH070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626741
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Teaser Reel, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
    MPF Offload
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    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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