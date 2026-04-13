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    MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Dakota Hulsey, explosive ordnance disposal response element leader assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp S. D. Butler, speaks about training with the M110 sniper rifles to conduct Standoff Munitions Disruption on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations keeps Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002515
    VIRIN: 260414-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626740
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal

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