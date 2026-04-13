MCIPAC EOD SMUD Range

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Dakota Hulsey, explosive ordnance disposal response element leader assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp S. D. Butler, speaks about training with the M110 sniper rifles to conduct Standoff Munitions Disruption on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2026. Continued training on SMUD operations keeps Marines sharp and contributed to overall lethality (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 22:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002515
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626740
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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