Basic Riders Course Kadena AB

Tsutomu Yamashiro, a motorcycle training technician, speaks about the Basic Riders Course on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 31, 2026. BRC is a two-day motorcycle training program that combined classroom, online and hands-on training to instill safe and responsible motorcycling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002512
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626732
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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