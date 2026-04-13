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    Basic Riders Course Kadena AB

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Tsutomu Yamashiro, a motorcycle training technician, speaks about the Basic Riders Course on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 31, 2026. BRC is a two-day motorcycle training program that combined classroom, online and hands-on training to instill safe and responsible motorcycling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002512
    VIRIN: 260414-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626732
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Basic Riders Course Kadena AB, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Media Activity
    Basic Riders Course
    American Forces Network Pacific
    motorcycle course
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN

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