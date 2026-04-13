USS John Warner (SSN 785) Undocks at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) successfully undocked USS John Warner (SSN 785) in March 2026, meeting a major milestone in the Virginia-class submarine’s Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). Check out this timelapse of the John Warner leaving America's Shipyard - and check out the full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/561762/norfolk-naval-shipyard-undocks-uss-john-warner
#NNSY #JWR #Timelapse
Filmed and Edited by Dave Pastoriza Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 07:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002509
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-N2259-8374
|Filename:
|DOD_111626652
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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