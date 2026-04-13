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    USS John Warner (SSN 785) Undocks at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) successfully undocked USS John Warner (SSN 785) in March 2026, meeting a major milestone in the Virginia-class submarine’s Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). Check out this timelapse of the John Warner leaving America's Shipyard - and check out the full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/561762/norfolk-naval-shipyard-undocks-uss-john-warner

    #NNSY #JWR #Timelapse

    Filmed and Edited by Dave Pastoriza Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 07:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002509
    VIRIN: 260413-N-N2259-8374
    Filename: DOD_111626652
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS John Warner (SSN 785)
    Force Behind the Fleet

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