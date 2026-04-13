U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct hot pit refueling operations on a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2026. The footage includes Airmen performing fuel connections, ground guiding operations and coordinating refueling procedures while the aircraft remains running. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to reduce ground time and rapidly return to the mission, enhancing operational readiness and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jah'nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002507
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-VD075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626603
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen establish KC-46 hot pit refueling capability, by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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