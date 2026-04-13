Travis Airmen establish KC-46 hot pit refueling capability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct hot pit refueling operations on a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2026. The footage includes Airmen performing fuel connections, ground guiding operations and coordinating refueling procedures while the aircraft remains running. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to reduce ground time and rapidly return to the mission, enhancing operational readiness and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jah'nae Holmes)