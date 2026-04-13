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    Travis Airmen establish KC-46 hot pit refueling capability

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct hot pit refueling operations on a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2026. The footage includes Airmen performing fuel connections, ground guiding operations and coordinating refueling procedures while the aircraft remains running. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to reduce ground time and rapidly return to the mission, enhancing operational readiness and global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jah'nae Holmes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002507
    VIRIN: 260403-F-VD075-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626603
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Travis Airmen establish KC-46 hot pit refueling capability, by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    KC-46 A
    60 LRS
    660 AMXS

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