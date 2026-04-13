B-Roll: I MEF OSCAR Gen. IV Training Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a I MEF Operational Stress Control and Readiness, Generation IV, Core Master Trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2026. OSCAR Gen. IV is a leader-led, peer-supported program designed to equip the force with the skills to prevent, identify and intervene early stress reactions, promoting total fitness and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)