B-Roll: I MEF OSCAR Gen. IV Training Day 3

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a I MEF Operational Stress Control and Readiness, Generation IV, Core Master Trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2026. OSCAR Gen. IV is a leader-led, peer-supported program designed to equip the force with the skills to prevent, identify and intervene early stress reactions, promoting total fitness and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002505
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626557
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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