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    B-Roll: I MEF OSCAR Gen. IV Training Day 3

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a I MEF Operational Stress Control and Readiness, Generation IV, Core Master Trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 9, 2026. OSCAR Gen. IV is a leader-led, peer-supported program designed to equip the force with the skills to prevent, identify and intervene early stress reactions, promoting total fitness and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002505
    VIRIN: 260409-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626557
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: I MEF OSCAR Gen. IV Training Day 3, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF, Marines, OSCAR, Generation IV, Training, Peer-Support

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