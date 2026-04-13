AFCOMAC Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002497" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) celebrates its 40th Anniversary with the production of it's new 2026 mission video. This video details the history, purpose, mission, and milestones of AFCOMAC through the years to today. This includes its inception in 1986, moving to Beale Air Force Base and the creation of the 9th Munitions Squadron in 1991, and integrating joint partner branches and foreign allied partners into modern munitions training. Statements are made by the 9th MUNS commander, Maj. Christopher Parmer, the 9th MUNS senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Diamond, and several 9th MUNS AFCOMAC instructors. B-roll used includes historic and modern footage of AFCOMAC classes during the 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, and today. This video will be shown to future classes attending AFCOMAC courses at the start, as well as to provide information to visitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)