The Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) celebrates its 40th Anniversary with the production of it's new 2026 mission video. This video details the history, purpose, mission, and milestones of AFCOMAC through the years to today. This includes its inception in 1986, moving to Beale Air Force Base and the creation of the 9th Munitions Squadron in 1991, and integrating joint partner branches and foreign allied partners into modern munitions training. Statements are made by the 9th MUNS commander, Maj. Christopher Parmer, the 9th MUNS senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Diamond, and several 9th MUNS AFCOMAC instructors. B-roll used includes historic and modern footage of AFCOMAC classes during the 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, and today. This video will be shown to future classes attending AFCOMAC courses at the start, as well as to provide information to visitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002497
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626236
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AFCOMAC Mission Video, by SSgt Frederick Brown, TSgt Samuel Burns and Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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