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    AFCOMAC Mission Video

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    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown, Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns and Charles Borsos

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) celebrates its 40th Anniversary with the production of it's new 2026 mission video. This video details the history, purpose, mission, and milestones of AFCOMAC through the years to today. This includes its inception in 1986, moving to Beale Air Force Base and the creation of the 9th Munitions Squadron in 1991, and integrating joint partner branches and foreign allied partners into modern munitions training. Statements are made by the 9th MUNS commander, Maj. Christopher Parmer, the 9th MUNS senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Diamond, and several 9th MUNS AFCOMAC instructors. B-roll used includes historic and modern footage of AFCOMAC classes during the 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, and today. This video will be shown to future classes attending AFCOMAC courses at the start, as well as to provide information to visitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002497
    VIRIN: 260326-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626236
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, AFCOMAC Mission Video, by SSgt Frederick Brown, TSgt Samuel Burns and Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mission video
    joint branch training
    bombs munitions
    Joint partner training
    Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC)
    9th Munitions Squadron (9th MUNS)

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