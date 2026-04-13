Corps & Country: Cpl Yoselinda Carreno

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Corps & Country is a series spotlighting active-duty Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.



In this episode we introduce you to Cpl. Yoselinda Carreno, administrative specialist, Satellite Support Center, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Carreno serves as a member of the MCLB Albany Color Guard and has been instrumental in the development of the Albany Horse Marines team.