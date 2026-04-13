Corps & Country is a series spotlighting active-duty Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
In this episode we introduce you to Cpl. Yoselinda Carreno, administrative specialist, Satellite Support Center, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Carreno serves as a member of the MCLB Albany Color Guard and has been instrumental in the development of the Albany Horse Marines team.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002492
|VIRIN:
|260413-O-HA240-7505
|Filename:
|DOD_111626182
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Corps & Country: Cpl Yoselinda Carreno, by Kerri Copello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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