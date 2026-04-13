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    Corps & Country: Cpl Yoselinda Carreno

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Kerri Copello 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Corps & Country is a series spotlighting active-duty Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.

    In this episode we introduce you to Cpl. Yoselinda Carreno, administrative specialist, Satellite Support Center, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Carreno serves as a member of the MCLB Albany Color Guard and has been instrumental in the development of the Albany Horse Marines team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 16:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002492
    VIRIN: 260413-O-HA240-7505
    Filename: DOD_111626182
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Corps & Country: Cpl Yoselinda Carreno, by Kerri Copello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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