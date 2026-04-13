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    Ms. Jennifer Torres Senior Executive Service Induction

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Kimberly Daucher 

    Defense Contract Audit Agency / Defense Contract Audit Institute

    Ms. Jennifer Torres was inducted to the Senior Executive Service (SES) during a ceremony on April 9, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002473
    VIRIN: 260409-O-UM116-4775
    Filename: DOD_111625835
    Length: 00:31:40
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Ms. Jennifer Torres Senior Executive Service Induction, by Kimberly Daucher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Senior Executive Service
    ceremony
    Jennifer Torres

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