(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (vertical video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    After successfully supporting the recovery of the Artemis II crew and Orion spacecraft from the Pacific, U.S. Navy Medicine personnel aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) return to Naval Base San Diego, April 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002472
    VIRIN: 260411-N-KM181-1004
    Filename: DOD_111625815
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (vertical video), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS John P. Murtha
    Artemis II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video