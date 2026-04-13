After successfully supporting the recovery of the Artemis II crew and Orion spacecraft from the Pacific, U.S. Navy Medicine personnel aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) return to Naval Base San Diego, April 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002470
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-KM181-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111625813
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Medicine supports successful Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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