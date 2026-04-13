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    MacDill Supports F35 Training

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in Operation Clear Horizon and Buc Wild Weasel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. Off-station training allows pilots to avoid sea fog and practice maneuvers in a new air space, providing quality training that graduates F-35 pilots ready for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002465
    VIRIN: 260206-F-PV508-1001
    Filename: DOD_111625724
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, MacDill Supports F35 Training, by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Eglin
    F35
    MacDill
    mission readiness
    lethality
    33 FW

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