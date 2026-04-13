MacDill Supports F35 Training

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in Operation Clear Horizon and Buc Wild Weasel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. Off-station training allows pilots to avoid sea fog and practice maneuvers in a new air space, providing quality training that graduates F-35 pilots ready for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002465
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-PV508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111625724
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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