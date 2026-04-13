MacDill Supports F35 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in Operation Clear Horizon and Buc Wild Weasel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. Off-station training allows pilots to avoid sea fog and practice maneuvers in a new air space, providing quality training that graduates F-35 pilots ready for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)