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    Exterior Footage of the Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features slow motion video of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) pierside ahead of its commissioning ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002452
    VIRIN: 260411-N-RT381-1004
    Filename: DOD_111625127
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exterior Footage of the Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

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