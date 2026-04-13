This b-roll package features slow motion b-roll of Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Col. (ret) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. as he tours his namesake ship, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002451
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-RT381-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111625124
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Col. (ret) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Tours His Namesake Ship, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDg 124), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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