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    Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Col. (ret) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Tours His Namesake Ship, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDg 124)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features slow motion b-roll of Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Col. (ret) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. as he tours his namesake ship, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002451
    VIRIN: 260411-N-RT381-1003
    Filename: DOD_111625124
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Col. (ret) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Tours His Namesake Ship, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDg 124), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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