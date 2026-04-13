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    Video Portraits, Morning Colors Onboard USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features slow motion video portraits of Sailors onboard USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) as well as morning colors. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002450
    VIRIN: 260411-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_111625121
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Portraits, Morning Colors Onboard USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr

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