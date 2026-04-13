This b-roll package features slow motion video portraits of Sailors onboard USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) as well as morning colors. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002450
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111625121
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Video Portraits, Morning Colors Onboard USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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