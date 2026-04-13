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    U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command Historical Command Video

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    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Nina Borgeson 

    Futures and Concepts Command

    FCC is responsible for designing, experimenting, and integrating the future force. As a subordinate command under the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), FCC serves as the conceptual and intellectual foundation of Army transformation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002449
    VIRIN: 260413-A-UJ498-6171
    Filename: DOD_111625095
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

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