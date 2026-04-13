U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Command Historical Command Video

FCC is responsible for designing, experimenting, and integrating the future force. As a subordinate command under the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), FCC serves as the conceptual and intellectual foundation of Army transformation.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002449
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-UJ498-6171
|Filename:
|DOD_111625095
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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