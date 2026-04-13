3rd DSB rig A22 Cargo Bag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conduct sling load training alongside Polish Land Forces by utilizing the A22 Cargo Bag at Bledowska Drop Zone, Poland, on March 30, 2026. This exercise enhances both V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships as well as 3rd ID's aerial delivery capability alongside expanding the capabilities of a trusted Partner and Ally. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)