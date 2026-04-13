3rd DSB rig A22 Cargo Bag

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conduct sling load training alongside Polish Land Forces by utilizing the A22 Cargo Bag at Bledowska Drop Zone, Poland, on March 30, 2026. This exercise enhances both V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships as well as 3rd ID's aerial delivery capability alongside expanding the capabilities of a trusted Partner and Ally. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 07:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002434
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-BY519-9189
|Filename:
|DOD_111624500
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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