U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conduct aerial delivery training alongside Polish Land Forces at Bledowska Drop Zone, Poland, on March 30, 2026. This exercise enhances both V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships as well as 3rd ID's aerial delivery capability alongside expanding the capabilities of a trusted Partner and Ally. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002429
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-BY519-9733
|Filename:
|DOD_111624403
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 3rd CAB and 3rd DSB conduct aerial delivery B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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