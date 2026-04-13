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    3rd CAB and 3rd DSB conduct aerial delivery B-Roll

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    POLAND

    03.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conduct aerial delivery training alongside Polish Land Forces at Bledowska Drop Zone, Poland, on March 30, 2026. This exercise enhances both V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships as well as 3rd ID's aerial delivery capability alongside expanding the capabilities of a trusted Partner and Ally. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002429
    VIRIN: 260331-A-BY519-9733
    Filename: DOD_111624403
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, 3rd CAB and 3rd DSB conduct aerial delivery B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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