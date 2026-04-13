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    MRE & Wise Words with CMSgt Leible

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    SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Airforce Chief Master Sgt. Joel Leible, 51st Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, is interviewed by U.S Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, Armed Forces Network, South Korea. MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) & Wise Words is an interview series where Sgt Cameron interviews higher ranking leadership while eating an MRE, discussing leadership skills and philosophy. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 03:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002425
    VIRIN: 260218-A-YI736-7014
    Filename: DOD_111624366
    Length: 00:22:37
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, MRE & Wise Words with CMSgt Leible, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MRE
    Department of the Air Force
    Interveiw
    Armed Forces Network Pacific
    South Korea
    leadership developement

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