MRE & Wise Words with CMSgt Leible

U.S. Airforce Chief Master Sgt. Joel Leible, 51st Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, is interviewed by U.S Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, Armed Forces Network, South Korea. MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) & Wise Words is an interview series where Sgt Cameron interviews higher ranking leadership while eating an MRE, discussing leadership skills and philosophy. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002425
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-YI736-7014
|Filename:
|DOD_111624366
|Length:
|00:22:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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