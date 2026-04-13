A AAR ON LEADERSHIP (CSM James)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army James Calvin, the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 1st Signal Bridge at Camp Humphreys South Korea, was interviewed by U.S Army Sgt Jazmin Cameron from Armed forces Network (AFN), on February 25,2026, on Camp Humphreys. A AAR (Action After Review) on Leadership is an interview series were Sgt. Cameron sits down with higher ranking leadership to interview them about their leadership philosophy and what they hope to accomplish and pass down in the military. This series aims to give insightful knowledge and words of wisdom for any and all service members no matter the branch. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)