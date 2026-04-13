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    A AAR ON LEADERSHIP (CSM James)

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    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S Army James Calvin, the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 1st Signal Bridge at Camp Humphreys South Korea, was interviewed by U.S Army Sgt Jazmin Cameron from Armed forces Network (AFN), on February 25,2026, on Camp Humphreys. A AAR (Action After Review) on Leadership is an interview series were Sgt. Cameron sits down with higher ranking leadership to interview them about their leadership philosophy and what they hope to accomplish and pass down in the military. This series aims to give insightful knowledge and words of wisdom for any and all service members no matter the branch. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 02:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002424
    VIRIN: 260225-A-YI736-7739
    Filename: DOD_111624326
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: KR

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    This work, A AAR ON LEADERSHIP (CSM James), by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Command Seargent Major
    Interveiw
    Armed Forces Network Pacific
    1st Signal Briagde
    leadership developement
    U.S Army Leadership

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