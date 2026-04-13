U.S Army James Calvin, the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 1st Signal Bridge at Camp Humphreys South Korea, was interviewed by U.S Army Sgt Jazmin Cameron from Armed forces Network (AFN), on February 25,2026, on Camp Humphreys. A AAR (Action After Review) on Leadership is an interview series were Sgt. Cameron sits down with higher ranking leadership to interview them about their leadership philosophy and what they hope to accomplish and pass down in the military. This series aims to give insightful knowledge and words of wisdom for any and all service members no matter the branch. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 02:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002424
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-YI736-7739
|Filename:
|DOD_111624326
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A AAR ON LEADERSHIP (CSM James), by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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