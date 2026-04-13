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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Inf. Div., conduct a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 02:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002423
    VIRIN: 260313-F-VL625-1501
    Filename: DOD_111624317
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    2nd Inf. Div
    wet gap crossing
    Freedom Shield 2026

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