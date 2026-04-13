U.S. Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Inf. Div., conduct a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 02:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002423
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-VL625-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_111624317
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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