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    Sling-load Operations

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Maj. Adan Cazarez 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    For the first time, the 25th Infantry Division conducted sling-load operations during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 9, 2026, utilizing equipment sourced from the Joint Theater Distribution Center in the Philippines. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002420
    VIRIN: 260409-A-IA862-3612
    Filename: DOD_111624249
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling-load Operations, by MAJ Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026

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