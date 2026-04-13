video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the first time, the 25th Infantry Division conducted sling-load operations during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 9, 2026, utilizing equipment sourced from the Joint Theater Distribution Center in the Philippines. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability.