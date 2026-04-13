For the first time, the 25th Infantry Division conducted sling-load operations during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 9, 2026, utilizing equipment sourced from the Joint Theater Distribution Center in the Philippines. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002420
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-IA862-3612
|Filename:
|DOD_111624249
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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