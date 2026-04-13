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    Artemis II recovery mission returns to Naval Base San Diego aboard USS John P. Murtha (4K B-Roll)

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) returns to home port at Naval Base San Diego carrying the Orion spacecraft and personnel from NASA's Artemis II landing and recovery team, April 11, after having successfully retrieved the craft and flight crew the previous day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002415
    VIRIN: 260412-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111624110
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 21
    High-Res. Downloads: 21

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    This work, Artemis II recovery mission returns to Naval Base San Diego aboard USS John P. Murtha (4K B-Roll), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NASA
    moon
    Navy medicine
    Orion
    Artemis II
    recovery

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