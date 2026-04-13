San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) returns to home port at Naval Base San Diego carrying the Orion spacecraft and personnel from NASA's Artemis II landing and recovery team, April 11, after having successfully retrieved the craft and flight crew the previous day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002415
|VIRIN:
|260412-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111624110
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|21
|High-Res. Downloads:
|21
This work, Artemis II recovery mission returns to Naval Base San Diego aboard USS John P. Murtha (4K B-Roll), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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