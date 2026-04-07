AFN Europe Report - April 10, 2026

In This Europe Report:
Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue
The forum focused on strengthening interagency coordination opportunities to support shared security and stability in Africa.
European Airborne Airlift Conference
U.S. and NATO countries strengthen interoperability across airborne, airlift, aeromedical and maintenance communities.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 05:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002232
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620231
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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