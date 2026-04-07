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    AFN Europe Report - April 10, 2026

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This Europe Report:

    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue
    The forum focused on strengthening interagency coordination opportunities to support shared security and stability in Africa.

    European Airborne Airlift Conference
    U.S. and NATO countries strengthen interoperability across airborne, airlift, aeromedical and maintenance communities.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 05:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002232
    VIRIN: 260410-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620231
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFN Europe Report - April 10, 2026, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFNE, AFNE Report, Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, European Airborne Airlift Conference

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